Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 4 Ways to Be Ready

If you'd sold out of your investments in March 2020 thinking that the crash would go on for longer, you would've missed out on a quick recovery and your rate of return for the year could've suffered as a result. This is why time in the market is so important. And while selling your holdings so that you can avoid a period of losses may seem like a good idea, it could end up costing you.

Reassess your risk tolerances

If you're finding yourself overly worried about a stock market crash, it could be that the way your assets are allocated isn't aligned with your goals. The more stock exposure you have the higher the average rate of return that you receive may be. But this comes with more volatility and you'll have bigger wins in years of good stock market performance and bigger losses in years where the stock market has a negative return.