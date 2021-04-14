Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 5 Ways to Be Ready

There's no point in worrying about a stock market crash because you know at some point, it's going to happen. The stock market undergoes a correction of at least 10% about once every 1.84 years. Major crashes, like the COVID-19 crash of 2020, happen about once a decade.

Since you know it's coming, the only thing you can do is prepare. Here are five ways to be ready.

1. Get your emergency fund in shape

The best defense against a stock market crash is a healthy emergency fund. A cash buffer protects you from having to sell investments at a loss should you lose income or encounter an unexpected expense after the market has tanked.