Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 5 Ways to Be Ready

Having an emergency fund in place before the market crashes gives you much better flexibility to ride out those risks. If you lose your job while stocks are down, your bills will still be due. If needed, you can pay those bills with your emergency fund money and not have to sell your stocks to do so. It also gives you time to figure out ways to cut out as many costs as you can and flexibility to try to find a decent next job instead of just accepting the first role you're offered.

As a general rule of thumb, your emergency fund should cover between three and six months' worth of living expenses. If it's too small, it won't do you much good when things go wrong. If it's too large, then it can get in the way of your ability to invest for your longer term needs.

2. Be more conservative with the money for your nearer-term goals

Beyond emergencies, most of us have goals we're saving for. It could be a new house, a new car, college for the kids, a once-in-a-lifetime family vacation, retirement, or a whole host of other life priorities. As the time for those goals get closer, you should get the money for those goals out of stocks and into more conservative investments.