Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Consider Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds

It's important to understand that when you invest in S&P 500 index funds, you'll still experience short-term volatility. That is the nature of stock markets. But the best investments almost always see positive returns over the long term.

Investing well in the stock market generally means playing the long game. To better ensure growth, the best thing you can do is look for investments that can weather the inevitable storms and come out even stronger.

Even with its volatility, stocks in the S&P 500 have risen an average of about 10% annually since the index was created in 1957. Buying funds that mimic the S&P 500 index and holding them long term should help your investments attain similar positive returns.

