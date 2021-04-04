Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Make This 1 Important Move

Secondly, it's easy to look at stock market crashes as a bad thing, but actually, they're a solid buying opportunity. And to buy stocks, you need cash on hand.

How to boost your cash reserves

A lot of people have lost income during the pandemic and aren't fully employed, so not everyone is in a position to magically round up extra cash. But if you're still working and haven't taken a hit to your income, you have a real opportunity to eke out some savings and pad your cash reserves.

Furthermore, a round of $1,400 stimulus checks just went out. If you received one and you don't need it to cover essentials, then you have a choice. You can invest that money now, or you can hang on to it and wait for stock values to drop.