Worried About Inflation? These 3 Stocks Can Help

Analysts are expecting the railroad to be able to increase its earnings by a very solid 12.9% on an annualized basis over the next five years. Even if it doesn't quite live up to that expectation, getting close still provides a growth rate poised to be a great inflation fighter for investors.

You have to eat, don't you?

When economists talk about inflation, they often quote two different numbers: an "all in" inflation number and a "core" inflation number that excludes food and energy. The reason they exclude food and energy is that those numbers tend to be more volatile than the overall inflation numbers, meaning they move around more. It also means that when inflation hits, it tends to hit those food and energy expenses, too, and it may show up there faster than in the overall economic numbers.

People have to eat, after all, and if they have to make choices between food and less important parts of their lives, they'll often choose making sure they have food on the table. That's a key reason why inflation tends to hit food prices faster than elsewhere.