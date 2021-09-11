Worried About Social Security Benefit Cuts? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

Of course, if you're already retired, you can't go back in time and boost your savings. But in that case, there are steps you can take to make up for a potential reduction in your Social Security income.

For one thing, look at cutting back on spending. That could mean downsizing to a smaller house or relocating to a city that's less expensive to call home.

Next, see about working in some capacity. These days, getting a part-time job doesn't have to mean standing on your feet for hours at a time stocking shelves or operating a cash register. You can start your own business or find a flexible gig that works for you.

Don't lose sleep over Social Security

The idea of losing out on any amount of Social Security income can be disturbing. But remember, having your benefits cut is far better than having them disappear completely. Thankfully, that scenario is not on the table, despite the financial troubles Social Security is facing.

Furthermore, though benefit cuts are a strong possibility, they're not set in stone. Lawmakers may make changes to Social Security that allow the program to keep paying benefits at their scheduled level.