Worried About Social Security Cuts? 3 Things to Know

First, make sure you've worked a full 35 years before you file for Social Security. The SSA takes an average of your income over the 35 highest-earning years of your career to calculate your basic benefit amount. The longer you work (and the higher your income during that time), the more you'll receive each month.

You can also consider delaying benefits to earn larger payments. Every month you wait past age 62 to file for Social Security, the more you can earn. By delaying until age 70, you could receive your full benefit amount plus up to 32% extra every month. If your checks are cut in the future, this boost in benefits could go a long way.

Nobody knows for sure what the future holds for Social Security, and there's a good chance Congress will come up with some type of solution before 2034. But it's never a bad idea to figure out a strategy now so that you're prepared no matter what happens.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook