Worried about the risks in mobile banking? Follow these best safety practices

More bank customers discovered the convenience of mobile banking as branches temporarily closed during the pandemic, and evidence suggests the behavior will stick. A survey released in May 2020 by bank technology provider FIS found that 31% of respondents intend to do more online and mobile banking.
But how safe is conducting bank business this way? Here are some of the risks, and the steps you can take to reduce them.
Is mobile banking safe?
Mobile banking is convenient and safe, say cybersecurity experts, but consumers need to take certain precautions.
“If you download the mobile app from a secure site, that is just as safe as visiting a bank branch,” says Paul Benda, senior vice president of risk and cybersecurity policy at American Bankers Association.
As he sees it, the best place to download an app is from your bank’s website, which provides the right link to the bank’s app.
“Banks use extremely secure, high-end encryption technologies,” Benda says. “We like saying that mobile apps are like having a bank branch in your pocket.”
How banks protect consumers
Financial institutions invest heavily to thwart cybercriminals.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said his firm spent nearly $600 million on cyber defenses in 2019, calling the threat of cybersecurity quite possibly “the biggest threat to the U.S. financial system.”
“I think it’s safe to say banks spend billions to protect customer accounts,” says ABA’s Benda. “Due to Regulation E, they’re on the hook if there’s an attack.”
Regulation E limits consumer liability to $50 if an unauthorized electronic funds transfer is caught by a customer within two business days, and up to $500 if caught outside the two-day window. Financial institutions are responsible for everything above those amounts.
“Banks have very robust controls in place to control fraudulent activity, but a lot depends on making sure consumers follow safe practices,” Benda says.
Watch out for these cyberattack types
There are myriad ways that fraudsters directly target consumers, but the FBI describes two forms of cyberattacks in particular:
- App-based banking Trojans: These are hidden in unrelated apps, such as games or tools, that are downloaded from unofficial sources by unsuspecting consumers. These “sideload” apps could conceal malicious programs that lie dormant until a user launches a legitimate banking app. Then the Trojan springs to life, creating a pop-up that mimics the bank’s login page. Once consumers enter their username and password, they are seamlessly passed on to the legitimate banking app login page and don’t even know they’ve been scammed.
“The malware can be downloaded in a variety of ways, such as (text message) with a malicious hyperlink,” says Teresa Walsh, global intelligence officer at Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center, an industry consortium focused on reducing cyber-risk in the global financial system.
- Fake banking apps: These are another major threat. They look like the real apps of major banks and are designed to trick users into entering their login credentials.
Should you use a mobile banking app?
If you’re worried about using a mobile banking app, be aware that security threats exist everywhere, including inside the bank lobby.
With a mobile app, “there are potential vulnerabilities related to the app itself – vulnerabilities in code, encryption methods, etc. – and also potential vulnerabilities related to the transmission of information,” says Donald Korinchak of CyberExperts.com.
Here’s the good news: “Banks invest heavily to ‘bake in’ security,” Korinchak says. Financial institutions look for vulnerabilities in their app that can be patched before they are exploited by criminals.
RELATED: How to help family members embrace unfamiliar technology — at any age
Getting started
Do all your Zoom chats with Mom these days start with, “You’re on mute. The button’s lower left”?
If so, you’re part of an ever-growing group trying to help their less tech-savvy loved ones zip into Zoom, hop onto Hulu and master gadgets from a greater distance than usual thanks to the global pandemic.
Chances are, you found it a tiny bit frustrating to spend hours talking through something that you easily could have done in seconds.
I say this from my own experience. Early in the pandemic, I talked my 81-year-old mother through installing and using Zoom so she could join in a weekly familywide chat.
But the real challenge came with helping her set up an Apple TV from 3,000 miles away.
What would’ve taken five minutes in person instead required a week’s worth of phone calls and ultimately, a FaceTime encounter with the back of her TV.
The good news is that getting a Boomer on Zoom can not only be stress-free, but also life-enriching and empowering, if you take the right approach.
Here are some things to keep in mind for an effective remote tech help strategy.
Instill confidence
“Younger generations have been taught to fudge around (with technology) and hack,” says Lisa M. Cini, author of “Boom: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive.”
“This generation was not taught that at all. When you don’t comprehend it, you get scared you’ll break it,” she says.
Cini says the result is the fear that an errant button push will render the piece of technology totally useless. That’s why it’s important to underscore often that nothing they do to today’s tech gadgets will result in irreversible damage.
That’s echoed by Alex Glazebrook, director of operations for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), a nonprofit that helps seniors make the most of the technology around them.
“(Telling them) ‘You can’t break it’ is where we start from,” he says.
“We try to really calm people’s nerves and try to make them feel like they’re in control, that they can do this.”
Take it step by step
When it comes to helping the less tech-savvy set explore a new gadget or service, both Glazebrook and Cini liken it to learning a foreign language — both literally and figuratively.
“If you think of it as a language, once (you) start talking through things you’ll realize there are a lot of little things we take for granted as a common language that are not,” Cini says.
“Simple things like ‘swipe left,’ ‘swipe right’ or ‘click on the hamburger (icon)’ that they don’t even have the capacity to understand.”
Glazebrook says approaching new technology like foreign-language learning is helpful because both are about adding to a knowledge base piece by piece over time.
“When you learn a language, it builds,” he says. “You learn nouns, you learn verbs, conjugation and then sentence structure, you build complexity.”
Make a manual
Cini says creating an easy-to-follow guide complete with photos, pointer arrows and clear, detailed instructions (even as basic as “press the enter button”) can go a long way toward flattening the learning curve and empowering people.
“If you can create a good set of step-by-step instructions, with visuals, and print it out and maybe even laminate it for them, they’ll be able to refer to it and not have to worry about remembering all the steps,” she says.
Outsource it
What if you lack the skills to be an IT department from afar?
That’s where organizations like OATS come in. Glazebrook says OATS’ national Senior Planet hotline is staffed with live bodies offering one-on-one technology help, completely free of charge, “whether you need to get on your first Zoom or download your Capital One banking app because you can’t go to the branch anymore and you need to deposit a check,” Glazebrook says.
Glazebrook says that at the beginning of the pandemic, the most requested assistance was with connecting via video.
Cini points out that of all the tech skills to master, Zoom has an additional upside.
“Video chats are really important,” she says. “You can see their facial expressions, you can see if they’ve lost weight.”
“And we know, scientifically, it’s very hard not to smile when someone else is smiling,” she adds. “So we have the ability to increase somebody else’s happiness just by doing a (video chat) instead of a phone call.”