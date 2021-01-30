Worried about the risks in mobile banking? Follow these best safety practices

More bank customers discovered the convenience of mobile banking as branches temporarily closed during the pandemic, and evidence suggests the behavior will stick. A survey released in May 2020 by bank technology provider FIS found that 31% of respondents intend to do more online and mobile banking.

But how safe is conducting bank business this way? Here are some of the risks, and the steps you can take to reduce them.

Is mobile banking safe?

Mobile banking is convenient and safe, say cybersecurity experts, but consumers need to take certain precautions.

“If you download the mobile app from a secure site, that is just as safe as visiting a bank branch,” says Paul Benda, senior vice president of risk and cybersecurity policy at American Bankers Association.

As he sees it, the best place to download an app is from your bank’s website, which provides the right link to the bank’s app.

“Banks use extremely secure, high-end encryption technologies,” Benda says. “We like saying that mobile apps are like having a bank branch in your pocket.”

How banks protect consumers

Financial institutions invest heavily to thwart cybercriminals.