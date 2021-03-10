Worried Stocks Are About to Crash? Here's How to Get Ready.

It's been a volatile couple of weeks in the stock market, and while that's technically nothing unusual, it's also reason enough to make many investors uneasy. In fact, given the backdrop we're looking at -- a raging pandemic, a sluggish economy, and the fact that stocks are generally overvalued -- it's not unreasonable to think a full-blown crash is imminent. But rather than let that become a source of panic in your world, a better bet is to set yourself up so you're ready for that eventuality. Here's how.

1. Boost your emergency fund

Let's be clear on one thing -- the only way to lose money in a stock market crash is to actually sell investments when they're worth less than what you paid for them. If you don't make a move, you won't lose any money -- it's that simple. But what if you need money in a pinch at a time when the market is down? If you're forced to liquidate investments to drum up cash, you could end up locking in serious losses.

Having an emergency fund, however, can spare you that fate. If you retain enough money in savings, you'll have the option to leave your stock portfolio alone the next time the market nosedives.