Would a New Minimum Wage Increase Be Enough to Make You a Millionaire?

Obviously, it's unrealistic to expect this to happen for a number of reasons, including the fact that most minimum wage workers aren't able to devote 10% of earnings to investments since it's difficult to make ends meet on minimum wage.

But what if that minimum wage goes up to $15 per hour? Full-time minimum wage workers would see their annual salary rise to $31,200. Investing 10% of that amount each year would push the timeline for millionaire status down to 41.25 years -- still quite a long time. But if you start investing in your late 20s, you could amass $1 million by your mid-60s when it's time to retire -- even if you earned this same minimum wage your entire career.

It's also worth noting that many lawmakers want to index the minimum wage to inflation. If that occurred, it wouldn't just stay stagnant for decades (the current federal minimum wage hasn't increased since 2009). If workers whose wages are bumped up to the minimum now see regular pay increases (even if they stick with their minimum wage jobs), savings could increase as their salary does. This could bring the timeline for saving $1 million down to a more reasonable 35 years or so. Even those who wait until their 30s to start saving could become millionaires by their customary retirement age.