Yes, your groceries are costing more each month. What's behind the price increases?

The rise in grocery prices that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't seem likely to reverse in the near future.

The latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released its monthly consumer price index data last week, show a 0.4% increase in food items — for food both at home and away from home — for the month of April, for all urban consumers. There was a 2.4% increase over the past 12 months. (The 12-month increase for all items was 4.6%, the largest 12-month increase in more than a decade).

Those increases are seen in all 52 food categories tracked by consumer data analytics company NielsenIQ over the past year, with prices for baked goods (such as doughnuts, muffins and rolls), seafood and diet foods among those with the largest increases. Price increases over the past 13 weeks are less dramatic, with the exception of seafood, but the increases for prepared foods and meats remain high.

Unsurprisingly, the reasons for the higher grocery costs largely all track back to the pandemic and its effects on the food supply chain.