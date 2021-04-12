You Absolutely Shouldn't Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security in This Situation

That's because you are not able to earn delayed retirement credits for spousal benefits under any circumstances.

Spousal benefits are based on your spouse's work history. You're entitled to them if you're married, or if you are divorced after a marriage that lasted at least 10 years. They can be an invaluable source of income if you didn't earn enough work credits to qualify for benefits on your own, or if your earnings were very low and your own benefit isn't worth very much.

Your spousal benefit can equal up to half of the amount of your husband or wife's benefit at their full retirement age. If you claim your spousal benefit before your full retirement age, you'll shrink the amount and get less. But once you've reached your FRA, there is no reason to delay beyond that until 70 before starting your benefits, since you won't get a monthly income boost for doing so.

Of course, you need to be eligible for spousal benefits at your full retirement age in order to claim them then. If you're still married, this eligibility hinges not just on your marital status but also on your spouse having claimed his or her own retirement benefits already. This rule doesn't apply to those who are divorced, though. Divorced individuals can claim their spousal benefits on their own schedule regardless of what their ex does.