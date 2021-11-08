You Can Get a Month of Disney+ for $1.99 — if You Move Fast

For this week only, you can score a month of Disney+ for less than half the price of a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

Disney just announced a steep discount on its streaming service to celebrate Disney+ Day, a new event marking the two-year anniversary of Disney+ on Nov. 12. You can lock in one month of Disney+ for just $1.99 right now.

The deal is available to new subscribers, certain returning subscribers and to the “global community,” Disney announced today. The offer expires on at 2:59 a.m. Eastern Time Nov. 15 (11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Nov. 14), so be sure to act by then if you want to take advantage. After the discounted month, the subscription price renews at $7.99 per month. (Disney+ used to offer a seven-day free trial, but dropped the program for most new U.S. subscribers in June 2020.)

As part of the Disney+ Day festivities, the company also unveiled a slew of other perks for Disney+ subscribers, including entry to Disney parks 30 minutes before they officially open, with “some surprises in store” for visitors on Nov. 12 — as well as free shipping for Disney’s e-commerce store, ShopDisney, across the U.S. and Europe from Nov. 12 to 14.

Disney is also partnering with more than 200 AMC theaters in dozens of states for surprise Disney film screenings Nov. 12 to 14. Tickets start at $5, and fans won’t know what film is screening until it starts. Check AMC’s website for a full list of screening locations.

Popular Disney+ titles include The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Loki. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and several other titles will debut on Disney+ Nov. 12. If you’re fast enough, you can binge them all before the introductory period expires.

Paying less towards your mortgage each month frees extra cash in your budget. You could save thousands of dollars in interest over the life of the loan and reduce monthly payments. Select your state below to get started.

Free trials and other streaming deals

It’s becoming harder to find lengthy free trials and solid discounts for popular streaming services. Earlier in the pandemic, several services shortened their trial periods or dropped them altogether. Most notably, Netflix canned its month-long free trial period in October 2020.

Here’s a look at the remaining trials and discounts some top streaming services offer.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video both have free trials that last 30 days for most new subscribers. After the 30-day free trial, regular Prime — which includes all Prime Video content — costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, while just a Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month.

Disney+

Disney no longer offers its week-long free trial. However, Verizon Unlimited customers can get six months of Disney+ for free as part of a bundled promotion. The Play More tier includes a full subscription.

Hulu

Hulu still offers a free trial period that varies in length depending on if you’re a new or returning subscriber, according to its website. In addition, Hulu offers eligible students a discounted price of $1.99 and also has a partnership with Verizon, offering a free streaming plan for Verizon Unlimited subscribers who are on the Play More tier.

Netflix

As mentioned, Netflix’s 30-day free trial is no more. The company currently offers no free trials whatsoever. You can still get several months covered as part of certain bundle promotions though. For example, Chromecast with Google TV includes six months of Netflix, and T-Mobile subscribers who are on the Magenta family plans get a free Netflix subscription for as long as they stay on the Magenta plan.

HBO Max

HBO Max also went the way of Netflix. It no longer offers stand-alone free trials. You can, however, still find a trial through Hulu or AT&T. HBO Max is included with several wireless, internet and TV plans offered by AT&T. Hulu subscribers can opt into a one-week HBO Max trial as well. Money confirmed that new Hulu subscribers can stack a free Hulu trial and an HBO Max trial simultaneously.

The need for a sudden influx of cash can come out of nowhere - the good news is you have options. Apply today for a personal loan and get back on track. Click below to get started.

More From Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0