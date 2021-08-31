You Can Get Free Money for College — and Help Finding It

In some cases, the financial aid office can point you to a local college access organization if you can’t find one, says Lanier. And although the FAFSA is best submitted early, it can be completed up to the time classes start, and sometimes after that, depending on the institution.

The Federal Student Aid Information Center

The Department of Education offers help completing the FAFSA through the Federal Student Aid Information Center. The Center offers live chats as well as phone support if you have questions on any part of the application.

Why you should fill out the FAFSA

The FAFSA is your ticket to being considered for federal financial aid, including aid you don’t have to repay, like scholarships and grants. And although fall classes have begun or are set to begin soon, it’s not too late for eligible applicants to receive aid such as the Pell Grant — need-based federal financial aid — for the 2021-22 academic year, says DeBaun.