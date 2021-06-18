You Could Be Getting More From Your Employer Benefits

Have a plan for the 'no'

Your ask may not be greenlit right off the bat. If your request is shot down, try to understand the reasoning behind the “no.”

"Is it a 'no' because of budget? Because no one has raised it before and they don’t believe it's a need? Or are they planning to allocate money to areas that would also be beneficial?" Illiano says. "That would dictate your next move."

If your employer doesn’t believe it's a widespread need, survey your colleagues or circulate a petition to bring to your human resources department. If money has been allocated elsewhere, find out when your company revisits benefits each year and make a plan to restate your case.

Get a seat at the table

Does your company have a committee or resource group that advises the benefits team? If so, ask for a seat at the table. If not, suggest creating one and offer to recruit a diverse group of employees to participate.

You’ll show you’re interested in improving the company’s overall benefits program, rather than securing a one-off perk for yourself. You’ll also gain insight into how benefit decisions are made at the company.

Employers: Hear your people out