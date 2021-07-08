You Could Get an Extra $585 from Social Security Each Month By Doing This

You will need documents proving your identity, like your Social Security number and birth certificate. You'll also have to prove your income. If you're not sure what documents you need, contact the Social Security Administration to find out. It's best to have as much of this documentation in order before you apply to speed the process along. But if you can't track down some information, the Social Security Administration may be able to help you do so.

Those who are applying for benefits because they are blind or disabled will need to provide medical information proving this. If you don't currently have a medical exam or test documenting your disability, the Social Security Administration will pay for you to receive this test. In some cases, it may also pay for your travel costs to get to the exam.

An extra $585 in Social Security benefits per month translates to an extra $7,020 per year. That could make a huge difference to low-income families. Checking whether you qualify for SSI only takes a few minutes, so it's worth your time to at least see whether you qualify. If you do, start on your application right away so you can begin receiving benefits as soon as possible.