You Just Got an Extra Month to Fund Your 2020 Roth IRA

You may also want to contribute for 2020 first if your income for the year was approaching the Roth IRA income limits. If you expect your income to increase in 2021, you may only be eligible to contribute a reduced amount, or you may not qualify to contribute at all without using a backdoor Roth IRA strategy.

What if I've already filed my 2020 return?

It doesn't matter if you've already filed your taxes for 2020. You can keep on funding your Roth IRA for the tax year. Because you can't deduct your Roth IRA contributions, you don't report them on your tax return.

One thing to note: Filing for a tax extension doesn't buy you more time to make your contribution. The deadline is always Tax Day, regardless of when you file.

What about my other retirement accounts?