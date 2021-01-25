You’ll Never Follow a Budget. Here’s How to Retire Rich Anyway

Improve your net worth with more savings, less debt

"Eventually, by the time you retire, you want a boatload of assets and basically no liabilities," Farrell says.

Retirement savings will make up the bulk of assets for most people: things like a 401(k), 403(b) and IRAs. The key is to ultimately have a sizable amount of assets that generate income that you can live on. And with less debt, such as a paid-off house and a free-and-clear car, more of that income can go to your after-work lifestyle.

"Just hammer away at your savings rate and put yourself on a path to be primarily debt-free ... By the time you retire, you'll see that your net worth basically takes care of itself over the long term. But you need to hit rough benchmarks as you move along," Farrell adds.

One benchmark is a comparison of your net worth to a multiple of your income. Consider what you make — the amount that currently supports your lifestyle — and know that you'll need 20 to 25 times that amount to fund your after-work lifestyle, Farrell says. So if you make $100,000 annually, you'll likely need $2 to $2.5 million to retire with a similar standard of living.

Compounding builds net worth momentum