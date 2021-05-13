You May Qualify for Free or Cheaper Health Insurance Now

This new provision for the unemployed may not be reflected on HealthCare.gov and most state-based exchanges until this summer, and perhaps not until fall, McDermott says.

“It is my understanding, though, that if these people enroll in coverage now and can prove that they received unemployment benefits at some point in 2021, then the benefits will be retroactive and they will eventually be reimbursed for the unnecessary expenses they incurred,” McDermott says.

How to qualify for ACA subsidies

The expansion of Affordable Care Act subsidies is retroactive to Jan. 1 and will continue through Dec. 31, 2022. People must purchase their insurance from Healthcare.gov or their state’s ACA exchange to qualify for subsidies. The act also created a new special enrollment period that extends through Aug. 15, 2021.

Some people still don’t qualify for subsidies, including most people with incomes above 600% of the poverty line; undocumented immigrants; people who have offers of employer-provided health insurance that’s considered affordable; and certain low-income people in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid coverage.

What you should know about free COBRA coverage