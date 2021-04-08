You Owe Money to the IRS? Great!

What to do if you underpaid

If you find you owe money with your tax return, there's no need to panic.

First of all, you won't owe any penalties for underpaying as long as you owe less than $1,000 or you paid 90% of this year's tax liability through employer withholdings and estimated taxes. Alternatively, you're exempt from a penalty if you paid 100% of last year's tax liability, or 110% if your income exceeds $150,000.

Second, make sure you have the funds to cover your tax bill. Filing earlier in the year can help if you didn't set any cash aside for taxes. You'll get an extra month or two to save up or liquidate some securities to make your payment. If you really don't have those funds, you can look into setting up a payment plan with the IRS, but you'll have to pay interest and fees.

Finally, you may need to adjust your W-4 or start paying quarterly estimated taxes. Again, as long as you pay 90% of the current year's tax liability or 100% (or 110%) of last year's, you won't get hit with an underpayment penalty.