You Probably Need Umbrella Insurance

Umbrella insurance policies cover a wide range of problems, such as medical bills, a legal defense and other expenses if you hurt someone in an accident. This includes car accidents, guests who are injured while visiting your home or your dog biting someone while you’re taking it for a walk.

Umbrella insurance is an “excess liability insurance,” meaning it kicks in after your other insurance policies are exhausted. For example, if you hurt someone in a car accident, your liability car insurance pays first, up to the policy limits, and then your umbrella insurance kicks in.

Umbrella policies can also cover you for incidents your home and auto insurance cannot, such as being sued for libel, defamation or slander.