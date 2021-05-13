You Should Know Your Spouse's Answers to These 4 Retirement Questions

2. When do you want to retire?

Your timeline is the other major factor that determines how much you need to save for retirement. If you're just starting to save and you have 40 years to go until retirement, you won't have to set aside as much each year as someone with only 20 years to build up their nest egg.

You and your spouse can talk about when you'd like to quit working, but understand that you may have to adjust your timeline slightly depending on how much each of you can afford to save per month. Make sure you're both in agreement about when each of you will retire, so one person doesn't feel cheated if the other retires first.

3. How much do you have saved for retirement already?

To be fair, the answer to this question will change by the day as your investments go up and down in value. But getting a rough idea is helpful for identifying how close you already are to your goal.

Dig out your retirement plan statements and look them over. Talk about how much each of you contribute to your retirement accounts annually or per paycheck, and decide if either one of you needs to start saving more based on the retirement plan you began crafting above.