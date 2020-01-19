You Won't Believe How Many People Retire Sooner Than They'd Like to

Save now for peace of mind later

It's hard to carve out money for retirement savings in your 20s. At that point in life, you're most likely grappling with student loans, navigating a mediocre salary, and attempting to pay down credit card debt.

In your 30s, your income may be earmarked for a down payment on a home, or it may be spent welcoming children into the fold. In your 40s, those children will continue to cost you money, and during the first part of your 50s, you may be dealing with college tuition to help your kids avoid the debt you had no choice but to accumulate.

As such, you may be waiting until your mid- to late 50s to really start building your nest egg. But if you're forced to retire at, say, age 60 instead of 10 years later, your savings might suffer a serious blow. And that means you'll put yourself at risk of struggling financially throughout your senior years.

Start early

Difficult as it may be to set aside money for retirement consistently throughout your career, the sooner you start, the more protection you'll buy yourself in the face of an unwanted early workforce exit.