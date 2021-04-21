You Won't Get Rich Just by Saving Money. You'll Need to Do This, Too

Index funds are a good bet for building wealth because they allow you to benefit from broad market gains without having to put in the time to research stocks individually. They also offer the protection that comes with having a diverse portfolio.

2. Invest in dividend stocks

Dividend stocks can be an important tool on the road to building wealth. Not only do dividend stocks have the potential to gain value over time but, as the name implies, they share the wealth via quarterly payments that you'll then have the option to reinvest.

3. Look at real estate

Investing in physical properties isn't for the faint of heart, but if you want to become wealthy, it's a smart thing to consider. An income property could work very similarly to dividend stocks in that you'll have the potential for that asset itself to appreciate in value over time, but in the meantime, you'll collect regular payments (in this case, rent) that you'll then have the option to reinvest.