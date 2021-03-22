You'd Be Wise to Claim Social Security at 62 if These Reasons Apply to You

1. You're worried you won't live a long life

Social Security is technically designed to pay you the same lifetime benefit, whether you file as early as possible or you wait until FRA. The logic is that filing early will cut your benefits, but you'll collect benefits a few extra years. Waiting, meanwhile, will give you fewer years of benefits, but higher payments on a monthly basis.

You should break even if you live an average lifespan. But what if you don't? If you have reason to believe you'll pass away at a relatively young age, then it actually pays to sign up for benefits as early as possible, because while doing so will mean getting a lower monthly paycheck, it could also mean securing a higher lifetime payout.

2. You need to escape a bad job situation

Unfortunately, some people's jobs end up being bad for their health. If your work causes you a world of stress, or your physical working conditions put you at risk for medical problems, then filing for benefits at 62 could be your ticket out of a bad job situation. From there, you may have the flexibility to find a better job, or transition to a part-time job you can do more independently.

3. You have plenty of savings to fall back on