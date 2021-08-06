You'll Be Able to Supercharge Your Retirement Savings If These Proposals Go Through

The problem, though, is that you won't get a tax break for going that route. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s offer the benefit of tax-free contributions and tax-deferred investment gains. Roth IRAs and 401(k)s, meanwhile, offer the benefit of tax-free gains and tax-free withdrawals during retirement. While saving outside of one of these accounts is certainly possible, it's not as cost-effective.

There are two separate bills pending in Congress that aim to raise the current limits for catch-up contributions. First, there's a House bill that would allow savers aged 62, 63, or 64 to make catch-up contributions totaling up to $10,000 for a 401(k), up from $6,500.

That said, that bill would also eliminate the pre-tax aspect of those contributions, effectively bumping them into the Roth category. That's not a bad thing, though, because that money would still benefit from tax-free growth and withdrawals.

The Senate bill, meanwhile, would allow for $10,000 catch-ups to 401(k) plans for savers 60 and older. Those contributions would also be eligible to go in tax-free so savers can reap an immediate tax break.