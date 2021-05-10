You'll Definitely Regret Delaying Social Security Until 70 If This Happens

There are many reasons you might want to start your benefits sooner than the age of 70. But if you find yourself in a situation where not starting your checks could mean taking too much out of your retirement accounts, you absolutely don't want to delay.

See, many people can't wait until 70 to leave the workforce. Retiring sooner isn't a choice, but instead is their only option. You could find yourself faced with this situation if you're unable to find a job later in life or if you suffer from health issues that make working impractical or impossible. The need to care for aging parents or even a sick spouse could also force you into earlier retirement.

If you're unable to earn a paycheck, you need money from somewhere. For most people, there are two sources of income available: Social Security and retirement accounts. And when there are bills to be paid that require a certain amount of money, you'll have to take money from savings to cover them if you're trying to wait to claim Social Security.