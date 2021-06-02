You'll Regret Signing Up for Social Security Without Considering These 3 Things

You get to decide when to start benefits, and it's fine to start before you've worked 35 years if you're comfortable taking a loss. But if you want the largest checks, try to work for at least 35 years.

2. How your starting age affects benefits

You must wait until your full retirement age (FRA) to claim benefits if you want the full amount you're entitled to based on your work history. This is 66 for those born between 1943 and 1954. Then it rises by two months every year after that until it hits 67 for those born in 1960 or later.

You probably know you can start Social Security benefits as early as 62. But not everyone realizes that starting that soon shrinks their checks. If you sign up at 62, you'll only get 70% of your scheduled benefit per check if your FRA is 67, or 75% if your FRA is 66.

Every month you delay benefits increases your checks slightly until you hit the maximum amount at 70. That maximum is 124% of your scheduled benefit per check if your FRA is 67 or 132% if your FRA is 66.