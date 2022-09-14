 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your 2022 Guide to Social Security Spousal Benefits

If you're married, you might be able to claim a higher retirement benefit based on your spouse's work record than on your own. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel gives a rundown of Social Security spousal benefits and what you need to know about them.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

