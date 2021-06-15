Your 401(k) plan: 5 smart moves to make in 2021

More than half of Americans feel they just aren’t saving enough for retirement, according to a 2019 Bankrate survey. But for those who have fallen behind, it’s always a great time to take stock of your 401(k) plan and get moving on ways to set you up for greater wealth and financial security in your golden years.

A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored account that allows you to defer the taxes on your investments until retirement, meaning you can roll up more money faster. As a bonus, many employers contribute matching funds to encourage you to save, offering you free money for something that is already good to do.

“The biggest mistake one can make is not saving for retirement at all,” says Kevin Driscoll, vice president of advisory services at Navy Federal Financial Group. “If you’re not investing in your retirement at all, you’re leaving money on the table. Anyone can take control of their finances – it just requires proactive effort.”

Bankrate spoke with a number of financial experts to breakdown the top ways to set up your 401(k) to thrive in 2021 and beyond.