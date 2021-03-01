Your Credit Report May Be Wrong — Here’s What to Do About It

Mierzwinski recommends that "any consumer with any credit account" check their credit reports. People who have common names may be at particular risk of a mix-up, he says.

How to get your credit reports

You can get a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus by using AnnualCreditReport.com. You’ll be asked to provide personal identifying information — your name, Social Security number, birthdate and address.

You will also be asked security questions to verify your identity. Some of those can be tough. If you aren’t able to answer correctly, call 877-322-8228 to request your credit reports by mail.

You can also download and mail a request form to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA 30348-5281.

How to read your credit reports