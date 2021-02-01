Your Home Insurance Won’t Cover This

For example, water backups through sewers and drains are common problems that can be caused by heavy storms, debris causing a clog, sump pump failures and even a root invasion in your yard.

But water that backs up through a sewer or drain and damages your home is excluded in a standard home insurance policy. You’ll typically need to buy extra coverage (sometimes called sump pump and water backup coverage).

Here’s another water-damage wrinkle: Neglect.

Your home insurance policy requires you to properly maintain your home. If you don’t, you could have insurance claims denied. For example, if you turned off the heat in your home and a pipe bursts, you could have the claim denied. This would be a costly mistake. The average claim amount for water damage or freezing is about $10,900, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Home Insurance Won’t Bail Out a Rogue Renovation Project

If you’re looking to renovate your home, don’t go rogue. Depending on the size and scope of the renovation, you might need building permits from your town. If you fail to obtain the proper permits or meet building codes, a building inspector could shut down your renovation or tell you to tear it down and start over. Home insurance won’t cover the cost of a rebuild.