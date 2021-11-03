Your Netflix Subscription Now Includes Free Mobile Games Like ‘Stranger Things: 1984’

Time to level up. You can now play free mobile games like Stranger Things: 1984 on your Netflix app. The streaming giant rolled out its first line of mobile video games for Android users this week, and it plans to launch games for Apple iOS devices soon.

Netflix took to Twitter on November 2 to announce the new feature for subscribers: “It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.”

If you already have any kind of Netflix subscription plan, you don’t need to pay extra for Netflix games.

What games can I play on the Netflix App?

Netflix kicked off its venture into the mobile gaming world with five exclusive titles.

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

You can play these games directly on the Netflix app via Android smartphones and tablets. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can also download free versions of these games from the Google Play store.

And don’t worry, iPhone and iPad users. Netflix says it will launch games for you all soon.

For avid gamers who aren’t too impressed with the first suite of Netflix games, the company will likely release more titles. In fact, Netflix recently acquired Oxenfree developer Night School. This is the company responsible for popular titles like 2016’s Oxenfree and 2019’s Afterparty.

How much are Netflix mobile games?

If you have a Netflix streaming subscription, you can play free Netflix mobile games on the Netflix app via your Android device or by downloading titles from the Google Play store.

Don’t have Netflix? You can sign up for one of three different streaming plans.

Basic Plan

$8.99 a month

Number of screens you can watch Netflix content on at the same time:

Number of devices you can have downloads on: 1

Standard

$13.99 a month

Number of screens you can watch Netflix content on at the same time: 2

Number of devices you can have downloads on: 2

Premium

$17.99 a month

Number of screens you can watch Netflix content on at the same time: 4

Number of devices you can have downloads on: 4

What about Netflix’s DVD plans?

Believe it or not, you can still rent Netflix DVDs or Blu-ray discs through the mail. Netflix offers this option as a separate service from its streaming platform. You can sign up at DVD.Netflix.com. The basic plan is $7.99 a month and gives you the option to take one disc out at a time. The premium plan for $11.99 lets you have two discs at a time.

Netflix’s DVD plans come with free shipping, in both directions. However, you can’t access Netflix games through the DVD-only subscription plan.

