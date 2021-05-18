Your Stock Market Crash Checklist: 10 Things to Do

6. Avoid margin like the plague

Aside from not allowing emotions to get the better of you, the other thing you absolutely don't want to do during a crash or steep correction is leverage your buys with margin.

Buying on margin puts you at risk of losing more than your initial investment, and you'll be forced to pay interest on the money you've borrowed. Moreover, using leverage marks an attempt to time the market, which can't be done with any accuracy over the long run. Margin can be tempting when the long-term trend of the market is "up," but its use during periods of heightened volatility is way too risky.

7. Nibble frequently, because timing the bottom is impossible

Arguably the most common question I get asked when the S&P 500 is crashing or in correction is, "When should I buy?" The answer is simple -- often.