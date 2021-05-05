President Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Plan

The Biden administration tries to offset this problem through increasing taxes on inherited assets by nixing the stepped-up basis rule. The same Wharton study found doing so would take in more than $110 billion over 10 years, and Biden would count on increased IRS enforcement to tackle the logistical headache of demonstrating the cost basis for every asset you’ve purchased. This hurdle is one of the reasons the rule exists in the first place.

But it takes a long time to higher and train more IRS staff and the rich will enlist a bevy of estate attorneys and esoteric trusts to lower their tax bills. Moreover, some middle class earners might be subject to the tax if they, for instance, inherit real estate or a home from their parents or another relative that has a very high valuation.

Another concern is that higher taxes could imperil the creation of new business, which is especially troubling since there are fewer startups than in the past.

“The doubling of taxes would hurt the returns on private investment into venture capital and private equity funds,” said Mace McCain, chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. “These funding sources have been a primary source of funding for new drug discoveries and technology innovation.”

How Biden’s Capital Gains Tax Plan Affects You