Relax. The Reddit-Hedge Fund Battle Won’t Tank Your 401(k)

But if the stock price rises, you could be in serious trouble. Imagine selling the borrowed stock for $10, then watching its price rise to $50. You’re on the hook to return those shares, which means buying them back at the higher price and taking a loss. What happens if the stock surges to $400? That’s what hedge funds just found out.

GameStop + hedge funds + short selling

GameStop is a brick and mortar store that sells video games — hardly the paragon of a future-proof company. Some hedge funds believed the company was in dire straits, and that its stock price — which was around $10 in the fall of 2020 but had been trading at around $4 for most of the year — would fall. They shorted GameStop, expecting to make money when it did.

... and then there was Reddit

Reddit is basically a chatroom broken into groups by category, called subreddits. Members of one subreddit, known as WallStreetBets, are known for irreverently, self-deprecatingly and sometimes offensively posting their investment exploits — both good and bad.