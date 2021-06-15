Russell 1000: Tracking And Investing In The 1,000 Biggest Companies

Deciding if the Russell 1000 index has a place in your investment portfolio depends on a number of factors. Most experts recommend you invest in a broad market stock fund, like the Russell 1000 or S&P 500, though you probably won’t want both as they contain many of the same companies.

If you aren’t in either yet, though, you’ll want to consider whether you want the greater representation of the U.S. economy (and mid-cap companies) that the Russell 1000 provides. These companies may cause slightly more volatility in your investment portfolio, meaning you may see more short-term losses, but they also generally offer the potential for slightly higher returns. The S&P 500, on the other hand, may offer more stability as it is composed entirely of comparatively stable large-cap companies. Be sure to speak with an investment professional to determine whether you want to include a Russell 1000 or S&P 500 index fund in your portfolio.