Russell 2000: Tracking And Investing In 2,000 Small Companies

Russell 2000 vs Other Indexes

Because it tracks the performance of small-cap stocks, the Russell 2000 serves as a very different benchmark than other major indexes, like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which focus on much larger companies. That heavy focus on small-cap companies means the Russell 2000 may show more volatility than these indices because smaller companies have more limited financial resources than big companies and are less equipped to weather negative changes in the overall economy than their larger counterparts. However, with that greater potential for risk comes built-in greater potential to grow exponentially. It’s easier, after all, to double your value when your stock is worth $10 than when it is worth $100.