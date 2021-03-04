Saving For Medical Expenses With An HSA

And, as noted above, once you turn 65, your HSA waives the normal 20% penalty on ineligible expenses, effectively transforming into a traditional IRA, though it still retains Roth-like properties if you use it for medical costs.

It’s also important to note that you can retroactively pay yourself back for medical expenses, even if they happened years before, as long as you have receipts. This means you can access funds tax free by reimbursing yourself for prior costs, even if you aren’t necessarily currently using the money for medical expenses. When combined, all of these features can make HSAs a key part of your retirement plan.

HSA vs FSA: Similarities and Differences

When it comes to tax-advantaged medical savings, many people are more familiar with flexible spending accounts (FSAs) than HSAs. While they are similar tools, as both provide tax-advantaged ways to cover the costs of medical care, there are important differences between the two.