Saving For Medical Expenses With An HSA

HSA vs FSA: Similarities and Differences

When it comes to tax-advantaged medical savings, many people are more familiar with flexible spending accounts (FSAs) than HSAs. While they are similar tools, as both provide tax-advantaged ways to cover the costs of medical care, there are important differences between the two.

The main difference is that FSA funds must be used during the plan year or you forfeit the money. “Most employers allow for a rollover of a small amount or a carry over to the next year,” says Louis Bernardi, an insurance broker at Group Planners Inc., in Woodbury, N.Y. “HSAs, on the other hand, do not expire and belong to the individual.” This means you can carry them with you across your life and career. FSA funds, on the other hand, are normally forfeited soon after you leave your current employer.

Eligibility is the other big difference. If your employer offers an FSA, you’re eligible, whether you have several health plans or none. But to qualify for an HSA, you must be enrolled in an HDHP.

It’s also important to note that you may be able to open an FSA and an HSA if you have an HDHP and your employer offers both account types. In this instance, however, your FSA is termed a “limited-purpose FSA” and can only be used for dental and vision expenses.