Should You Be Worried About Inflation?

At the time, Powell’s stance drew two main questions: How exactly would the Fed get inflation to 2%? And how would it stop inflation from spiralling out of control?

What’s Going on with Inflation Now?

The first question has become easier to answer than the second. In the first quarter of 2021, the federal government passed nearly $3 trillion in stimulus spending. That’s in addition to the $2.2 trillion passed at the beginning of the pandemic.

To put that in perspective, the fiscal stimulus package enacted after the Great Recession was almost $800 billion, or about $970 billion in today’s dollars. At the time, this amount was an almost unimaginable sum—but it’s paltry in comparison to the stimulus of the moment.

In the meantime, Americans started getting Covid-19 vaccinations and economic activity began picking up steam. More than 915,000 jobs were added in March and the unemployment rate dropped to 6%, a far cry from its almost-15% peak in April 2020.

In response to these changes, the Fed increased its inflation forecast for 2021 from 1.8% back in December to 2.2% in March. Should Biden pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, even more money will flow into the economy. The Fed may even have to update its inflation projections again.