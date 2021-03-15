Should You Invest In The Robinhood IPO?

The average account size is about $3,500, according to market news site Business of Apps, compared to $100,000 for E-Trade and $240,000 for Schwab.

Despite the prevailing narrative about naive traders buying stocks impulsively, Robinhood’s army of new investors has performed pretty well, at least on the whole. A recent paper by UCLA University Finance Professor Ivo Welch looked at the behavior of thousands of Robinhood traders during the March 2020 bear market as well as over the past three years. He found that traders on Robinhood tended to make sensible moves.

For instance, they continued to buy stocks even as markets declined, setting themselves up to enjoy the new bull market to follow. “They did not panic,” wrote Welch. “Given the subsequent rise in the stock market, their timing and steadfastness contributed to their good portfolio returns.”

According to Welch, they’ve done well over the longer term, too. Between 2018 and 2020 users in aggregate earned solid returns, suggesting that the greenhorns had not been a soft target for sophisticated professionals.