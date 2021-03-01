Smart Money Podcast: Saving at the Pump and 401(k) limits

Sean: All right. Well, for me, it comes down to two different factors. One is how you get gas and the other is how you drive and maintain your car. So let's talk about how you get gas first. Obviously, the station where you get your gas is really important. You want to balance finding the best prices with the quality of the gas. I only typically get gas from two different companies, because I know that some of the ones that might have the lowest prices, they may actually water down their gas, and you don't want that. It's not good for your car. So that's one thing that I do. In my neighborhood, there are two different Chevrons about three blocks away from each other. One has gas that is 20 cents cheaper consistently, for some reason. I think it's because the one that's a couple of blocks away is not on as busy a road, even though it's technically the same type of gas.