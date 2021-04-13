SoFi IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know

Social Finance—more commonly known as SoFi—wants to be the future of banking.
Founded in 2011, this fintech veteran’s initial pitch was to student debt-laden millennials, some of whom were struggling to find their footing in the economic recovery that followed the Great Recession. Over the years, the San Francisco-based company has added a suite of financial products and services, from auto loans to mortgages to credit cards, in an ever-increasing effort to enmesh itself in all facets of your financial life.
SoFi is going public by agreeing to be acquired by a SPAC—a special purpose acquisition company—helmed by one of the nation’s most prominent venture capitalists, Chamath Palihapitiya. The merger values SoFi at $8.65 billion, making it about as valuable as money transfer service Western Union (WU).
The company has set its sights on becoming a one-stop shop when you need a loan, or want a savings account, or need to start investing in the stock market. Naturally, there’s no shortage of financial institutions that already do the same thing. The question is whether you should bet that SoFi can do it better.
SoFi’s Growing Roster of Financial Services
A decade ago, SoFi started out as a student loan refinancing business. Since then, it’s unveiled a comprehensive series of financial products, to the extent that most of your financial life could run on SoFi. Here’s SoFi’s full product line-up:
- SoFi Invest, a platform that lets you trade securities or invest in an automated investment portfolio managed by SoFi
- SoFi Money, a cash management platform with savings and checking account features
- SoFi Credit Card, a cash-back credit card that provides the biggest benefits if you redeem your rewards into another SoFi account
- SoFi Student Loans and student loan refinancing, personal loans and home loans
- SoFi Relay, for credit monitoring
- SoFi Protect, offering various insurance products with outside partners
Using only your mobile device, you could deposit your paycheck and build up your emergency fund in SoFi Money, shop with a SoFi credit card, buy stocks at SoFi’s brokerage, purchase a home with a SoFi mortgage and pay for your kid’s college with a SoFi student loan. When it’s time to redo the kitchen, you could take out a SoFi personal loan.
On the conference call announcing the SPAC acquisition, SoFi’s CFO Chris Lapointe commented that the company is interested in obtaining a bank charter that would allow it to accept deposits, remove the need to rely on third-party banks, increase its capital and allow it to make more (more profitable) loans.
SoFi, then, is a native digital operation with a positive, if not spotless, reputation that offers pretty much what you’d find at a normal bank. As younger borrowers have more money to manage, it makes some sense they’d pick a mobile-first company like SoFi.
Does SoFi Make Money?
SoFi offers a compelling story, but it’s hardly unique. Big national bank chains like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) endeavor to sell you the very same set of financial products while regional banks, such as PNC Financial Services (PNC), have most of these product offerings.
So what’s so special about SoFi? For one, it’s an online bank that doesn’t have any of the costs associated with staffing or maintaining branches. That branchless beginning also helps underscore its appeal to millennials disenchanted with traditional lenders.
The company is also counting on a halo effect, having started out as the lender that helped many millennials get better rates to pay off student loans. SoFi helped me pay off my loans, as this thinking goes, why not get their credit card? And a happy customer will pass on the good news to a friend in need.
That gambit goes only as far as the quality of the product being offered, but so far SoFi hasn’t struggled to attract new customers.
SoFi had 1.85 million members in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the company, up 90% from the same period a year earlier. For SoFi, a “member” is someone who either borrowed money, opened a financial account, linked a third-party account or signed up for credit monitoring. Once a member, always a member—unless SoFi terminates the relationship.
Nevertheless, that near doubling of “members” has coincided with a similarly dramatic increase in the number of products and services being used. For instance, customers had successfully opened 2.5 million lending and financial services products by the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 1.2 million a year prior.
SoFI expects to earn $1 billion in net revenue in 2021, about 60% higher than the year before. According to a recent SEC filing, Palihapitiya believes SoFi’s revenue could hit $3.7 billion by 2025.
Should You Invest in SoFi?
Buying into SoFi is a bet that it’ll continue this marvelous growth. You’re effectively wagering there’s a whole bunch more young HENRYs—high-income, not yet rich—out there who feel more comfortable banking with a digital-first newbie than an established bank their parents used.
But there is a bit of a contradiction in SoFi’s story: It wants to disrupt the banking industry…and then reap the benefits of the old banking industry.
Cross-selling your products is nothing new, and it was one of the reasons Warren Buffett was so enamored with Wells Fargo—before it was revealed that Wells Fargo had engaged in massive, unending fraud. Wanting to get a customer hooked on your “network” makes a lot of sense; you only really need to sell ‘em once, and then you’ve got the upper hand when that person goes to buy a mortgage or refinance their car.
But the very people who SoFi is trying to appeal to aren’t necessarily loyal to their financial institution. After all, if they’re coming to SoFi for a checking account, they’re leaving some place else. So while a HENRY might have gone to SoFi to refinance student loans, they may turn to Chase or Capital One for their credit card.
Moreover, SoFi isn’t the only disruptor. Square, Robinhood and PayPal (to name a few) all made their bones in different parts of the financial space and may soon converge as full-fledged neobanks competing for the same customer.