SoFi IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know

Should You Invest in SoFi?

Buying into SoFi is a bet that it’ll continue this marvelous growth. You’re effectively wagering there’s a whole bunch more young HENRYs—high-income, not yet rich—out there who feel more comfortable banking with a digital-first newbie than an established bank their parents used.

But there is a bit of a contradiction in SoFi’s story: It wants to disrupt the banking industry…and then reap the benefits of the old banking industry.

Cross-selling your products is nothing new, and it was one of the reasons Warren Buffett was so enamored with Wells Fargo—before it was revealed that Wells Fargo had engaged in massive, unending fraud. Wanting to get a customer hooked on your “network” makes a lot of sense; you only really need to sell ‘em once, and then you’ve got the upper hand when that person goes to buy a mortgage or refinance their car.

But the very people who SoFi is trying to appeal to aren’t necessarily loyal to their financial institution. After all, if they’re coming to SoFi for a checking account, they’re leaving some place else. So while a HENRY might have gone to SoFi to refinance student loans, they may turn to Chase or Capital One for their credit card.