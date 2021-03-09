Special Purpose Acquisition Company: What Is A SPAC?

Should You Invest in a SPAC?

As with any investment decision, there are pros and cons to investing in a SPAC. Investing in a SPAC IPO amounts to a bet on the sponsors, their reputation and whether a successful deal will happen within two years. Rather than researching a company’s financials, as you should when investing in an individual stock, you’ll need to instead research who is behind the SPAC and what industry they may be targeting for an acquisition.

If, after doing your due diligence, you decide to buy into a SPAC, keep a few things in mind:

While SPACs do offer a guaranteed return of your investment if they don’t acquire or merge with a company within two years, they aren’t without risk.

First, though most SPACs start out with share prices of around $10, this price can rise substantially due to the fame of those behind them or the announcement of their target acquisitions. If you end up paying more than the initial offering price of a SPAC, you could stand to lose more than your initial investment if no deal materializes since you’d only recoup the $10 per share price, minus expenses.