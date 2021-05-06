Stepped Up Basis Reform: Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Hike?

Anne is a single middle school teacher living alone in Austin, Texas, who takes home $60,000 a year, making her an average American by earnings. Remember, Biden has promised not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000, so Anne doesn’t pay much mind when the administration passes a series of tax increases.

Anne’s favorite uncle passes away, leaving her a beautiful beach house. The property was worth $300,000 when he bought it years ago, but now it’s valued at $1.8 million.

Under current law, Anne would inherit the property and the basis would be stepped up to $1.8 million. She could keep the house or immediately sell it without paying a dime in federal capital gains taxes.

Under Biden’s plan, the estate of Anne’s uncle would owe taxes on $500,000 worth of the property’s capital gains (what’s left after factoring the $300,000 basis and the $1 million exemption), which are now assessed at death. If the estate couldn’t come up with the funds to pay the bill, which would run about $100,000, they might be forced to sell the home.

In that case, it’s not exactly accurate to say that Anne’s taxes would not be impacted by the Biden administration’s proposed changes. That $100,000 bill looks a lot like a middle-class tax hike.

What Should You Do Now?