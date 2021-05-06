Stepped Up Basis Reform: Biden’s Middle-Class Tax Hike?

But first, a refresher: When people inherit assets, stepped up basis—also referred to as a step up in basis—provides big benefits.

Inherited assets have usually gained in value since the deceased purchased them (potentially decades in the past). These capital gains are taxable when the asset is eventually sold by the inheritor. Stepped up basis can minimize the tax bill.

Basis is a key concept to understand here. Let’s say you bought a bunch of stock for $100,000 and a few years later sold it for $250,000. To understand how much you’d owe in capital gains taxes, you need to know your basis, or what you originally paid for the stock. It’s pretty simple in this example: Your basis is $100,000, and the taxable capital gain is $150,000.

For the better part of the past 100 years, the basis of an inherited asset is raised—stepped up, as it were—to the asset’s fair market value at the time of the original owner’s death. So let’s say you held on to the stock and passed it down to your heirs as part of your estate.