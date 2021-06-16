Stock Sectors: How To Classify And Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Stock sectors categorize the economy into easy-to-grasp groups. Not only do these help bystanders understand the general trajectories of parts of the economy, but they’re also invaluable in broadly diversifying your investments. By choosing stocks and funds from different industries, you curb your investment risk and set the stage for solid growth.

What Are Stock Sectors?

Stock sectors group together public companies that have a lot in common, like when they share similar business models and are active in related industries. Stock sectors may be further subdivided into smaller categories and may cover several industries.

Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) is the primary classification system for stock market sectors and divides market industries into 11 sectors, with 24 industry groups, 69 industries and 158 sub-industries. These 11 sectors aren’t static—they can and do change. For example, the real estate sector was added to the list in 2016, signifying the rising profile of the residential and commercial property industry.