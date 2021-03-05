Taxes On Stocks: What Capital Gains Tax Do You Owe?

Offset Capital Gains with Tax-Loss Harvesting

The goal of investing is to buy assets cheap and sell them high. However, not every investing choice you make delivers capital gains—losers are an inevitable part of the process. When you sell an investment for less than you paid for it, it’s called a capital loss. And tax-loss harvesting is your consolation prize for capital losses.

“Tax-loss harvesting benefits taxpayers by allowing them to put realized capital losses against realized capital gains. This practice offsets losses against gains to reduce or eliminate reportable gains,” says Johnson.

Let’s say you had a taxable brokerage account and you made a $60,000 investment in the hot stock of the day, GameStonk. Six months later, shares of GameStonk had declined in value by 10%, so you sold them at a loss for $54,000.

In this scenario, you have $6,000 in capital losses as a consolation prize. IRS rules let you offset $3,000 of short-term capital gains elsewhere in your portfolio or use some or all of that amount to offset other gains, from long-term capital gains to your job-based income. This can help minimize the amount of taxable income you have.